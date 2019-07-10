|
Mr. Craig Norman Sr. entered into rest July 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held July 12, 2019 at 12:00 noon at New Tabernacle Baptist Church. The remains will lie in state from 11:00 am until the hour of service.
Survivors include his wife , Mary Ann Norman; sons, Craig Norman Jr, Darell Norman and Brian Caruthers(Bristle); daughters, Ebonie Norman, TeNeshia Houston; step-daughter, Patrice Dunn; mother, Emma L. Parks Norman ; sister, Laverna Wilson(Robert); 6 grandchildren, 2 Great grandchildren.
Norris W. Gunby Sr. Funeral Home 456 Metasville Rd. Lincolnton , GA 30817
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 10, 2019