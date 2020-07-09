Craig Simons
Perry, Georgia—Jonathan Craig Simons was born on January 17, 1964, and fell into the arms of Jesus on Monday, July 6, 2020. Craig's life will be celebrated on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home in Perry, Georgia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A Graveside will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ's Sanctified Holy Church Campground Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Craig's church family, CSHC, 136 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809, or CSHC Campground Beautification Fund, P.O. Box 1465, Perry, GA 31069.
Craig was born in Memphis, Tennessee, and moved to Augusta when he was three years old. He graduated from both Evans High School and Georgia Military College, then worked in construction before starting Simons Pressure Washing, a business he enjoyed for almost 30 years. Many of his clients became lifelong friends. Craig loved riding his motorcycle, especially with dear friends. He was charming, tender-hearted, genuine, and kind. If you knew him, you loved him. He was a hard worker and could work circles around most, especially if he was doing it for others. He donated his time, resources, and energy to help those in need when he could. No matter what challenge Craig faced, he never gave up. His reverent fear of God and humble spirit kept him on his knees. He will be dearly missed.
Craig is survived by his son, Garrett Edward Simons, his daughter, Anna Kate Simons, and their mother, Claire; his parents, Burnice and Minnie Simons; his brother and sister-in-law, Marc and Terry Simons; and his sister, Andrea Simons; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by a stillborn son, Elijah Rooke Simons.
