Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
New Salem Baptist Church
5059 Macon Hwy
Warrenton, GA
View Map
Crawford Bass Obituary
Crawford Bass
Edgefield, SC—Mr. Crawford Bass, husband to Mrs. Shirley S. Bass, entered into rest Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Pruitt Health Care.
Funeral services will be 12 noon, Saturday, January 25, 2020, at New Salem Baptist Church, 5059 Macon Hwy, Warrenton, GA. Words of comfort by Reverend Bernard Grant. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday, the 24th from 5 to 7 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020
