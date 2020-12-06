Crystal Nicole Groleau
Grovetown , Georgia—Crystal was welcomed into Jesus's arms on December 1, 2020.
Crystal was born on March 5, 1995 in Augusta Georgia, and graduated from Lakeside High School in 2013. She graduated from Georgia Military College with an Associates Degree in Pre Nursing and was in her last year of studies, working towards her Batchelor's Degree in Early Childhood Education.
She is survived by her father and stepmother, Rick and Jenn Groleau Kalkaska, Michigan, her mother, LeeAnn Thompson and fiancée, Eric Tricas, Anderson, SC, brothers, Kenneth Dewey (Lexi), Grovetown Ga, Austin Groleau, Kalkaska Michigan, Cole VanOrman, Tucson Arizona and sisters Rebecca Dewey (Lorenzo), Augusta, Ga and Ashley VanOrman, Kalkaska, Michigan. Uncles Matt Thompson, Augusta, Ga, Jerry Valentine (Natalie), Martinez, Ga, Richard Dewey, Martinez, Ga , and aunt, Amy Thompson, Concord, Nc. Grandparents, Margaret Thompson Martinez, Ga, Donna Groleau, Kalkaska Michigan, Ralph and Tina Groleau, Kalkaska Michigan and great grandmother, Barbara Ball, Kalkaska, Michigan.
Also left to cherish her memory are her nephew and nieces, Michael, Kaitlynn and Sophia Dewey as well as her boyfriend of five years, Bert Moody.
She was welcomed into heaven by her Papa, Steve Thompson, grandmothers, Shirley Sexton and Ikuyo Dewey and stepfather, Michael Dewey who preceded her in death.
Crystal had a heart of gold and a smile that would light up a room. She radiated love. Her laughter was contagious. The sparkle in her eye was constant. She was instantly loved by anyone that met her and the void that losing her has left will never be filled.
