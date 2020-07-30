CSM Benjamin Moore (US Army Ret.)
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Thursday, July 30, 2020, Benjamin Moore, 84, husband of the late Marion Moore.
Survivors include his children: Cindy Sumpter (David), Timmy Taylor and Sabrina White (Randy); grandchildren: Megan Sumpter, Shaun Taylor (Stephanie), Ron White; and great-grandchild: Braxton Taylor.
Benjamin was born on January 16, 1936 in Sneedville, Tennessee. After graduating high school Benjamin joined the United States Army where he served his country in Vietnam, Hawaii and Germany. Retiring as a Command Sargent Major, he received numerous awards to include: the Good Conduct Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with 3 bronze service stars, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, two O/S Service Bars, the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Unit Citation 2d Award, the Meritorious Service Medal with 1st OLC, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm and was an Expert rifleman. Benjamin served his country with honor and was the epitome of the military man. A devoted provider, he worked hard his entire life to take care of his family. He was a very generous person and enjoyed helping others. Always having the most beautiful yard in the neighborhood, Benjamin loved to garden and build things, crafting anything he set his mind to. He will forever be remembered by those who loved him as someone who stood up for others and was always willing to volunteer and lend a helping hand.
A special thanks goes to his care-takers Joanne Rhodes, Nikki Montreal and Keith Montreal who filled his last days with fun, love and laughter.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tom Kalliokoski officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 106 SRP Drive, Evans, GA 30809.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
