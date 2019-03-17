Mr. Curby Lee (C.L.) Smith, Sr, 95, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was a loving husband of 71 years to Anne Miller Smith.



He was born in Matthews, Georgia. During the depression years he worked on the family farm and attended school in Blythe where he made many lifelong friends. He served in the CCC's a year before joining the Navy. He was a Boatswain's mate on the USS Hornet CV-8 during the Doolittle Raiders' mission and during many of the major WWII battles in the Pacific. He survived when the ship was bombed and sank in the Battle of Santa Cruz. He went on to have a 34 year career with Borden's Dairy.



C.L. had an amazing memory and always had a story to share. He believed in staying busy and in retirement he enjoyed travel, hunting, fishing, his garden, and spending time with friends and family. He loved to walk in the woods.



His greatest joy was his family: wife Anne; daughter Sandra Fowler and her husband Mike; son Curby Smith, Jr. and his wife Janice; grandson Mike Fowler, Jr. and his wife Stacy; granddaughter Leeanne Usry; great-grandsons Trip Fowler and Cash Fowler; and great-granddaughter Ava Usry. His sister Jackie Winter and her husband Bob; and his brother Cecil Smith and his wife Sharon.



A special thanks goes to his caregiver, Joann Rogers, and Regency Hospice.



A private service will be held at a later date.



