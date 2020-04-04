The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Curley Kitchens
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020, Mr. Curley Raymond Kitchens, 81, loving husband of 50 years to Janice L. Kitchens.
Curley was a native of Louisville, GA and attended Pierce Memorial United Methodist Church where he loved to sing for the Lord. Despite poor vision and bad health, he succeeded at whatever he put his mind to. He loved his two dogs, Smokey and Callie, almost as much as his grandchildren.
Family members include his sons: Bill C. Kitchens (Kelly), Jerry W. Kitchens (Angie), Bruce W. Kitchens (Donna), and the late John Raymond Kitchens; grandchildren: Ashley Pierce, Kyle, Justin, Zachary, Christopher, Stephanie, Brandon, and Sean Kitchens; 9 great grandchildren; brother: Mack Kitchens; and sisters: Betsy Reid and Joyce Rollins. In addition to his son, he is preceded in death by his 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pierce Memorial United Methodist Church, 1441 Jackson Rd, Augusta, GA 30909.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020
