Viewing
Friday, May 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery
Edgefield, SC—Mr. Curtis Bibbs, entered into rest May 11, 2020 at University Hospital. A private graveside service will be held 2 pm Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Calvin Robinson officiating. Mr. Bibbs, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Science Hill Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. Survivors include his wife, Sharon Oliphant Bibbs; a daughter, Wanda (George) Williams, Edgefield, SC; sisters, Dorothy Bibbs, Trenton, SC, Annie (Lynwood) Pixley, Aiken, SC and Gloria (Ivory) Ligons, Ridge Spring, SC; brothers, Heyward (Mary) Bibbs, Stewart Bibbs, Trenton, SC and Leroy (Patricia) Bibbs, Saluda, SC; grandchildren, Jayleen, Ashanti and Jada Williams, Edgefield, SC; a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held from 5-7 pm today at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
The Augusta Chronicle - May 15, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 15, 2020
