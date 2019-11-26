|
Mr. Curtis Harris
Trenton, SC—Mr. Curtis Harris, of Harris Family Circle, entered into rest November 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Republican Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Willie Patten, Jr., officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at Noon. Interment will be in the church cemetery
Mr. Harris, a native of Edgefield County attended the Aiken County Public Schools. He served 23 years as a chef at Woodside Platation where he was famous for his amazing omlets. Later he developed a passion for landscaping.
Survivors include his daughters, Cynthia Lloyd, Taisha (Daryll) Phillips, Shadelle (Dwayne) Caldwell, Demetrese (Trelle) Harris, Vanity Jones and Rachel Gangway; sons, Curtis (April) Harris, Jr., and Donte Gangway; sisters, Shirley (Ernest) Thacker and Gloria Jean Simpkins; a brother, Marty (Valerie) Glover; 20 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; A long time special friends, Phyllis Robinson; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends may visit the residence of his sisters, Gloria Jean Simpkins, 522 Harris Family Circle. PUBLIC VIEWING ONLY ON FRIDAY.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 27, 2019
