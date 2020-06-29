Curtis Johnson
Evans, GA—Curtis Johnson, 72, was called by the Lord to his heavenly home on Saturday evening, June 27, 2020. Born in Cuthbert, GA on October 16, 1947, he was the son of Lucius and Mary Harris Johnson, deceased, and brother to Judy J. Virden, deceased.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife: Martha Kobs Johnson; a daughter: Dee Anne Fox (Ben), Columbus, GA; two step-daughters: Alicia Murdock (August), Evans, GA, Ashley Logan (Scott), Lincolnton, GA; two grandchildren: Harris and Plen Fox; and five step-grandchildren: Emily, Elizabeth, and AJ Murdock, and Lansing and Lucius Logan.
He was a graduate of Macon County High School, Montezuma, GA and Georgia Southwestern College, Americus, GA. He did graduate studies at the University of Tennessee. He worked as a chemist at Savannah River Site for 22 years, retiring in 2011. He was also ordained an Episcopal priest in 2009 and served churches in Swainsboro and Augusta. Because of Covid-19 health concerns, the committal service will be private.
The family would like to say heart-felt thank you to Regency Hospice and Remain at Home health care services for the wonderful care given to Curtis during his illness.
Special thank you is also given to the countless friends and clergy, who were prayer warriors for Curtis, especially his Macon County High School classmates and all of his fishing buddies.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2607 Commons Blvd., Augusta, GA 30909 or the Church of the Good Shepherd, 2230 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30904.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/30/2020
Evans, GA—Curtis Johnson, 72, was called by the Lord to his heavenly home on Saturday evening, June 27, 2020. Born in Cuthbert, GA on October 16, 1947, he was the son of Lucius and Mary Harris Johnson, deceased, and brother to Judy J. Virden, deceased.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife: Martha Kobs Johnson; a daughter: Dee Anne Fox (Ben), Columbus, GA; two step-daughters: Alicia Murdock (August), Evans, GA, Ashley Logan (Scott), Lincolnton, GA; two grandchildren: Harris and Plen Fox; and five step-grandchildren: Emily, Elizabeth, and AJ Murdock, and Lansing and Lucius Logan.
He was a graduate of Macon County High School, Montezuma, GA and Georgia Southwestern College, Americus, GA. He did graduate studies at the University of Tennessee. He worked as a chemist at Savannah River Site for 22 years, retiring in 2011. He was also ordained an Episcopal priest in 2009 and served churches in Swainsboro and Augusta. Because of Covid-19 health concerns, the committal service will be private.
The family would like to say heart-felt thank you to Regency Hospice and Remain at Home health care services for the wonderful care given to Curtis during his illness.
Special thank you is also given to the countless friends and clergy, who were prayer warriors for Curtis, especially his Macon County High School classmates and all of his fishing buddies.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2607 Commons Blvd., Augusta, GA 30909 or the Church of the Good Shepherd, 2230 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30904.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/30/2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.