Graniteville, SC—Mr. Curtis L. Tillman, entered into rest June 14, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Mr. Tillman was a 1986 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. He was a member of the Army National Guard. He was a member of Jeter Baptist Church.Survivors include a daughter, Brittany Tillman; a son, Curtis J. Tillman of North Augusta, SC; his mother, Fannie C. Tillman of Edgefield, SC; a brother, Earnest L. Tillman; sister-in-law, Katie Tillman both of Edgefield, SC; a devoted friend, Velma Johnson of Graniteville, SC; a host of other relatives and friends. A private service will will be held later
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 19, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
