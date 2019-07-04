Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Graniteville, SC 29829
803-593-8778
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Graniteville, SC 29829
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Graniteville, SC 29829
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Workman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Lee Workman Sr.


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Lee Workman Sr. Obituary
Mr. Curtis Lee Workman Sr., 64, of Beech Island, SC, husband of Mrs. Debra Boatwright Workman, entered into rest on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born in Edgefield, SC and a resident of Aiken County, SC, since 1978, he was a son of the late Jacob Hugh and the late Leila Mae Rodgers Workman. Curtis retired from the Local 150 Union. He was a member of Woodridge Baptist Church. He enjoyed going fishing, yard sales, and spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children Curtis Lee Workman Jr. (Shelly) and Ashley Workman Smith (James), siblings, Jacob Workman (Phyllis), Janice Workman, Bonnie Forrest (Ben), and the late Linda Workman, grandchildren, Tyler Workman, Nathan Workman, Dallas Workman, Jesse Smith, London Smith, Gideon Smith, and Tara Smith. The family will greet friends on Friday, July 05, 2019, beginning at 1 o'clock with a Celebration of Life Service at 2 o'clock, at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC 29829. Floral tributes are accepted by the family or if you desire monetary tribute to the .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now