|
|
Curtis Moon
Augusta, GA—Curtis Jean Moon entered into rest Monday, December 9, 2019. Mr Moon is a native of Greenville, SC and later on relocated to Augusta, GA. He is a retired veteran of the US Army 362nd Sig Co. He is survived by his wife Sadie Moon, a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11am at C. A. Reid Sr Memorial Funeral Home on Laney-Walker Blvd.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019