Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Moon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Moon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Moon Obituary
Curtis Moon
Augusta, GA—Curtis Jean Moon entered into rest Monday, December 9, 2019. Mr Moon is a native of Greenville, SC and later on relocated to Augusta, GA. He is a retired veteran of the US Army 362nd Sig Co. He is survived by his wife Sadie Moon, a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11am at C. A. Reid Sr Memorial Funeral Home on Laney-Walker Blvd.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -