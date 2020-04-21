The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Westover Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Davis Obituary
Cynthia Davis
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Friday, April 17, 2020, Cynthia Bowles Davis, 69.
Cynthia a native of Augusta, graduated from Aquinas High School and attended Georgia Southern where she studied Psychology. She was a resort manager for Key Realty in Hilton Head, SC. She worked as a property manager for the family business, Jack Bowles Builders, for many years and most recently for Meybohm Realty as a property manager.
She was an extra in the movie "Something To Talk About". While enjoying retirement she was in the progress of writing children's books. Cynthia loved being with her lifelong friends, cooking, traveling, and fishing and her fondest memories were spent with friends and family at Edisto Beach, SC. She was a loving and devoted mother and mema.
Family members include her son: John William Davis; daughter: Traci Davis Hunter; grandchildren: William Davis, Austin Hunter and Brandon Hunter; siblings: Chris Bowles (Susan), Greg Bowles (Alison), Susan Bowles (Leslie), Angela Bowles, Sandra Bowles; stepsisters: Jane Fuhrmann and Donna as well as many other loving family members; sisters-in-law: Jane Cox Furhmann (Rusty), Donna Cox Volpitto (David); six nieces and 1 nephew; and many other loving family members.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Father Mark Ross officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services, 811 12th Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Thursday 4/23/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now