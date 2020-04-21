|
|
Cynthia Davis
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Friday, April 17, 2020, Cynthia Bowles Davis, 69.
Cynthia a native of Augusta, graduated from Aquinas High School and attended Georgia Southern where she studied Psychology. She was a resort manager for Key Realty in Hilton Head, SC. She worked as a property manager for the family business, Jack Bowles Builders, for many years and most recently for Meybohm Realty as a property manager.
She was an extra in the movie "Something To Talk About". While enjoying retirement she was in the progress of writing children's books. Cynthia loved being with her lifelong friends, cooking, traveling, and fishing and her fondest memories were spent with friends and family at Edisto Beach, SC. She was a loving and devoted mother and mema.
Family members include her son: John William Davis; daughter: Traci Davis Hunter; grandchildren: William Davis, Austin Hunter and Brandon Hunter; siblings: Chris Bowles (Susan), Greg Bowles (Alison), Susan Bowles (Leslie), Angela Bowles, Sandra Bowles; stepsisters: Jane Fuhrmann and Donna as well as many other loving family members; sisters-in-law: Jane Cox Furhmann (Rusty), Donna Cox Volpitto (David); six nieces and 1 nephew; and many other loving family members.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Father Mark Ross officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services, 811 12th Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Thursday 4/23/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020