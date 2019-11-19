|
Mrs. Cynthia E. Frazier
Graniteville, SC—Mrs. Cynthia E. Bryant Frazier, of Bo & Bea Lane, entered into rest November 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with the Rev. Ralph Holloway officiating.
Mrs. Frazier, a native of Aiken County was a member of Jacksonville Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Rickey Frazier; two daughters, Felecia (Marcus) Abney and LaTasha Frazier; three brothers, Walter Bryant, Henderson Bryant, III and Carlos (Hope) Bryant;a sister, Vanessa Bryant; three grandchildren, one great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of her daughter, Felecia (Marcus) Abney, 5251 Old Cherokee Drive, Beech Island or after 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
