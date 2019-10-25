Home

Cynthia Goins Obituary
Cynthia Goins
Augusta, GA—Cynthia Goins 72, entered into rest on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at her residence.
A celebration of her life will be held 6 PM Monday October 28, 2019 at Poteet Funeral Home-Chapel, 3465 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA with Pastor David Shelton.
She was preceded in death by her grandson Brant Goins.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Rod (Kimmie) Goins; brothers and sisters-in-law Bob (Becky) Mundy, Tony (Diane) Mundy; sisters and brother-in-law Gloria (John) Rhodes and Geri Boyette; granddaughter Lacie Goins and great-granddaughter Jamie Goins.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/26/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019
