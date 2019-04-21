Home

Cynthia Hartline Cully Obituary
Cynthia Evelyn Hartline Cully, 64, wife of Carlton C. Cully, Jr., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 19, 2019, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Powell Baptist Church with the Rev. Nick Bates and the Dr. Randall Whitaker officiating. Burial will follow in South Harlem Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Cully was born in Chattanooga, TN to the late Albert and Dolly Gordon. She was as a caretaker for exotic birds with Birds Eye View and was a member of Powell Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband Carlton C. Cully, Jr.; two daughters, Rebecca Williams (James) and Christy Epley (Jason); three step-daughters, Patricia Cully Woodward (Richie), Lisa Cully Scarboro and Tammy Cully; two brothers, Billy Hartline (Von) and Hershel Hartline; two sisters, Elizabeth Poulos (Robert) and Charlotte Mills; 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Cullen Rhoden, Brant Stephens, Brad Scarboro, Jeffrey Jones, Josh Botts and Richie Woodward.

If so desired, memorials may be made to Powell Baptist Church, 1577 Old Appling Harlem Highway, Harlem, GA 30814.

The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Please visit www.starling-evans.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING-EVANS FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019
