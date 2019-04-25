|
Funeral Services for Ms. Cynthia Hudson Abney, 47, who entered into rest April 23, 2019, will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Reverend John Faircloth officiating. Interment in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Ms. Abney was a life-long resident of North Augusta. She was a 1990 graduate of North Augusta High School and attended Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors include a son, Gary D. Abney, Jr., North Augusta; mother, Margaret Hudson, North Augusta; father, Gerald G. Hudson, North Augusta; a brother, Dwayne (Kellie) Hudson, Clearwater; a sister, Kristie Corbett, Aiken.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181. Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019