Cynthia Lynn "Cindy" Smith
Martinez, GA—Mrs. Cynthia Lynn "Cindy" Smith, of Martinez, GA, entered into rest on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 66.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her daughter: Karen Smith Henson (James); her beloved grandchildren: Margaret Clara "Maggie" John, 11, and Joel Thomas John, 2; her sisters: Judy MacDonell (Dr. Alex) and Lisa Cooper (Chris); her nephews: Dr. Alex MacDonell IV (Dr. Charlotte) and Dr. Robert MacDonell (Elizabeth) and their families; her niece: Kathryn MacDonell Akin (Dr. Stephen) and family; her great-uncle: James Stovall (Gloria) and family; and numerous relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband: Joel Stephen Smith; her beloved younger daughter: Amy Laurel Smith John; her parents: Robert Wade and Margaret Thompson; and her grandparents and other family members who will greet her in heaven.
Cindy was born in Augusta, GA to Wade and Margaret Thompson. After graduating from the Academy of Richmond County, she obtained her pharmacy degree at the University of Georgia. She served for over 30 years as a pharmacist with her father at Thompson's Pharmacy and later at CVS. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Evans, where she sang in the choir for many years, and she was a devoted parent and grandmother, loving nothing better than spending time with her children and grandchildren around her. She was an original, and will never be replaced in our hearts.
In light of health concerns for mourners, a private graveside service is scheduled on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park; Pastor Philip Hedgecoth will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please pray that our family and friends can all find strength and comfort in our time of loss.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/26/2020