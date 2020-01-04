|
|
Cynthia McKettrick
Augusta, GA—Cynthia Jean Baker McKettrick of Augusta passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family January 3, 2020. She was born February 14, 1940 in Surry County, Virginia, to Charles Wilton Baker and Eva Mabury Gardener Baker—the third of five children. She graduated Averett University in Danville, Virginia. She and her husband, William "Bill" Thomas McKettrick, owned and operated McKettrick Health Services.
Cynthia is survived by her husband of 35 years; her sisters Linda Baker and Carol Newcomb; her children, Jeanine Fuqua Harper (Skip) and Drew Fuqua; Bill's children, the late Bryan McKettrick (Terri) and Mark McKettrick (Patty); their eight grandchildren, Anna, Kelly, Sarah, Elizabeth, Claire, Will, Maggie and Ben; and her great-granddaughter, Harper.
Cynthia had a real zest for life and enjoyed traveling with Bill, their friends and family. Known for her incredible hospitality, she had the refined taste and gracious nature true to her Old Dominion roots. Her home was the epicenter of many a grand gathering on Thanksgiving, Christmas, Masters week and countless other occasions. She was the ultimate gift giver and spent much of her time searching for just the right present for family and friends. Possessing a sharp intellect and quick wit, she was a gifted conversationalist. She had a way of setting her guests at ease and making them the topic of her interest. Cynthia was immensely generous and quickly came to the aid of anyone in need. Her physical presence among us will be greatly missed, but her spirit will dwell with us forever.
A celebration of Cynthia's life will be held Tuesday, January 7 at 3PM at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors on Davis Road and will be officiated by Rev. Allen M. Thompson. The family will receive guests at 2PM prior to the service.
The family sends our sincerest thanks to the staff and physicians at Augusta University Medical Center emergency room and medical intensive care unit, who provided outstanding and compassionate care to Cynthia and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to two of her favorite charitable organizations, COPD Foundation and Epworth Children's Home.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020