D. Keith Rains
Rock Hill, GA—Duane Keith Rains, 51, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Atrium Health - Main, Charlotte, NC.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Harmony Acres, 3699 Harmony Road, Catawba, SC 29704 with Reverend Chad Merrell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Born in Augusta, GA, Keith was the son of the late Clyde Coleman Rains and the late Mary Alice Krewson Rains. Keith was a graduate of North Augusta High School and the University of South Carolina. He was employed with McKim & Creed Engineering Firm. He was an avid golfer and Gamecock Fan. Keith loved Jesus his family and was a generous friend to many. He was a member of North Rock Hill Church.
Keith is survived by his wife, Lisa Avant Rains; his three sons, Jacob Coleman Rains, Jackson Keith Rains, and Chase Burke Rains all of Rock Hill; his two sisters, Debbie Johnson and Tina McDonald both of North Augusta, SC; his numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/13/2020