Daisy Arrington
Beech Island , SC—Mrs. Daisy Diane Smith Wheat Arrington, 74, of Beech Island, SC, wife of Ernest Arrington, Jr., entered into on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
A lifelong area resident, and a 1967 graduate of LBC High School, she was a daughter of the late Mercer Archibald and Lucille Thompson Smith. She retired from Polymer Synthetics, where she as an Administrative Assistant and was also on the Board of Directors. She was a member of Langley United Methodist Church. Miss Diane enjoyed traveling. More than anything however, she enjoyed being with her family and rarely missed any of her grandchildren's sporting events.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children, William Jeffery Wheat and his wife, Kim, Graniteville, SC, Michael Craig Wheat, Warrenville, SC, Travis John Wheat, Warrenville, SC and Renae Wheat Enlow and her husband, Richie, North Augusta, SC; step-children, Nickie Brent Arrington, Reidsville, GA and the late Malena Arrington, siblings and their spouses, Bonnie Smith and the late Sam Whatley, Beech Island, SC, Travis and Linda Smith, Langley, SC, the late Larry Mercer and Shirley Smith, Myrtle Beach, SC and the late Lester Ronnell and Louise Smith, Gloverville, SC; grandchildren, William Heath Wheat, Washington, D.C., Katelyn Wheat Hadden and her husband, Bryan, Graniteville, SC, Logan Jeffery Wheat, Graniteville, SC, Derek Cameron Enlow, North Augusta, SC, Morgan Brianna Enlow and her fiancé, Colby Roberts, North Augusta, SC, Kylee Melaina Wheat, Graniteville, SC, Karter Luke Wheat, Graniteville, SC, Christie Cullum, Graniteville, SC and the late Codie Dawn Wheat, five great-grandchildren, her best friend, Gail Dickson, Warrenvile, SC and her fur child, "Boo Boo".
The family will greet friends on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 5 until 7 o'clock at the Langley Church of God, Langley, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 11 o'clock at the Langley Church of God, Langley, SC. Pastors Richie Enlow and Bob Huggins will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation (www.sc.wish.org
) or the American Cancer Society
. (www.cancer.org
)
Due to the current pandemic, the family as asked that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/01/2020