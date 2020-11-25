1/1
Min. Daisy Lee Lazenby Grant
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daisy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Min. Daisy Lee Lazenby Grant
Mesena, GA—The Homegoing Graveside Service for Min. Daisy Lee Lazenby Grant, age 92, of 450 Otis Jones Road, Mesena, GA will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens in Thomson, GA with Rev. Milton Neal, Eulogist and Rev. Glennie Olive, Presider. The Repast will be held at Sandra Grant's residence, 445 Manassas Drive, Thomson, GA following the service. Public viewing of the body will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 1:30-7:00 p.m. resuming on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. On the day of service, the funeral procession will leave Thomson Funeral System, 505 Gordon Street NE, Thomson, GA at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of food, the family will receive flowers.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved