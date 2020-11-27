Or Copy this URL to Share

Mesena, GA—The Homegoing Graveside Service for Min. Daisy Lee Lazenby Grant, age 92, of 450 Otis Jones Road, Mesena, GA will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens in Thomson, GA with Rev. Milton Neal, Eulogist and Rev. Glennie Olive, Presider. The Drive By Repast will be held at Sondra Grant's residence, 445 Manassas Drive, Thomson, GA following the service. Public viewing of the body was held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 1:30-7:00 p.m. resuming on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. On the day of service, the funeral procession will leave Thomson Funeral System, 505 Gordon Street NE, Thomson, GA at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of food, the family will receive flowers.

