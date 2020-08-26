1/1
Daisy Lee West Lowe
1931 - 2020
Mrs. Daisy Lee West Lowe
Thomson, GA—The Celebration of Life Graveside Service for Mrs. Daisy Lee West Lowe, 89, of Thomson, GA will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Thomson, GA with pastor, Rev. Rodney Lockett as Eulogist and Kenneth J. Hannah as Presider. No Repast will be held. Public viewing of the body will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 12-7 p.m. at the funeral home. On the day of service, the funeral procession will leave the residence at 9:30 a.m.
Survivors: 6 children, Katherine Ivey, Bobby Felts, David Johnson, Glenda Martin, Virgil Felts and Jerome Lowe; 18 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; 6 sons-in-law; 1 daughter-in-law; 3 brothers-in-law; 5 sisters-in law; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/27/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
