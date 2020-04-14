Home

Daisy Phelps Obituary
Daisy Phelps
Augusta, GA—Daisy Allene Phelps, 92, left this Earth and is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior. She went home on Monday, April 13, 2020 at her residence.
Ms. Phelps was an active and faithful member of Warren Baptist Church for 65 years. She worked for 40 years at the Coca Cola Bottling Company in the accounting department. Ms. Phelps enjoyed traveling and had taken trips to many different countries.
Ms. Phelps is survived by her sister, Betty Bruce; her nephew, Lawrence Bruce (Donna); her great-nephews and niece, Eric and Christopher Royal, Beth and Jim Zinkhan, and Hunter Bruce; and by her cousin, Ted Connor (Paula).
If so desired memorials may be made to the Warren Baptist Church Building Fund, 3203 Washington Road, Augusta, GA, 30907.
Due to the ongoing restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic private graveside services will be held.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2020
