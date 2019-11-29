Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daisy Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daisy Stone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daisy Stone Obituary
Ms. Daisy Stone
Beech Island, SC—Ms. Daisy Stone, of Bay Street, entered into rest November 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Elaine Davis officiating. Interment will be in Lord Our Righteousness Church-God, New Ellenton, SC.
Ms. Stone spent many years in Graniteville, South Carolina.
Survivors include her children, Carl (Lou) Golden, Deacon Morris (Deaconess Shelia) Singleton, Leon Matthews, Annette Duncan, Wilbur (Angela) Calhoun, Jr., Ernell Calhoun, Helen Calhoun, Joseph Sanders and Harriette Alexander; thirty-six grandchildren, seventy-two great grandchildren, twenty great great grandchildren; close cousins, Mary Johnson, Eddie Scurry, Juanita McCain and Helen McKie; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of after 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - November 30, 2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daisy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -