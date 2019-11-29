|
Ms. Daisy Stone
Beech Island, SC—Ms. Daisy Stone, of Bay Street, entered into rest November 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Elaine Davis officiating. Interment will be in Lord Our Righteousness Church-God, New Ellenton, SC.
Ms. Stone spent many years in Graniteville, South Carolina.
Survivors include her children, Carl (Lou) Golden, Deacon Morris (Deaconess Shelia) Singleton, Leon Matthews, Annette Duncan, Wilbur (Angela) Calhoun, Jr., Ernell Calhoun, Helen Calhoun, Joseph Sanders and Harriette Alexander; thirty-six grandchildren, seventy-two great grandchildren, twenty great great grandchildren; close cousins, Mary Johnson, Eddie Scurry, Juanita McCain and Helen McKie; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of after 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 30, 2019
