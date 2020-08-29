1/1
Dan C. Rushton Sr.
1944 - 2020
Dan C. Rushton, Sr.
North Augusta, SC—Dan C. Rushton, Jr., 76, entered into rest on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Augusta University Medical Center.
His memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, August 31, 2020 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John M. Newell, III and Mr. Craig Baynham officiating. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Dan was born in Augusta GA, on March 17th, 1944, and grew up and lived in North Augusta SC his entire life. He was a caring and loving husband, father, and Pop-Pop. Dan studied business at the University of South Carolina and Augusta College, where afterward he applied his knowledge in the construction industry as an entrepreneur, business owner, home builder, and later in his career a project manager for several large construction contracting firms. Dan was a graduate of North Augusta High School class of 1962 where he excelled in sports, academics, and making lifelong friends. Dan enjoyed cooking, gardening, life, friends, and his family, especially his grandchildren. Dan served others and his community as a Sertoman, Jaycee, and in the NAHB where he served as chapter president during part of his tenure.
Dan is survived by his wife of 54 years Ann Primrose Rushton, his three children and their spouses, Scott (50) and Lisa Rushton, Erica (47) and Ron Odom, Sharla (47) and Lee Cate, seven grandchildren, Kaitlyn Neal Rushton, Austin Cate, Megan Neal Rushton, Cameron Rushton, Gabriel Cate, Olivia Odom, and Chloe Odom.
Dan had no birth-related siblings but he had better, Dan is also survived by two very close childhood friends and their families, Mickey Ruben and Johnny Mealing. The three had met early in life as young boys, made friends, bonded as brothers, and have been there for each other like family for the past 7 decades.
Dan was loved and adored by many and will be missed greatly...Rest in Peace Pop-Pop.
Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com to sign his online guestbook.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/30/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
