Dana Jowers Chambers
Warrenville, SC—Mrs. Dana Jowers Chambers, 55, of Warrenville, SC, wife of Brad Chambers, entered into rest on Sunday, August 11, 2019, following a courageous battle with Lung Cancer.
Born in and a resident if Aiken County, SC, most of her life, she was a daughter of Linda Evans Jowers. She was a formerly employed by Dr. Margo Muniz.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include a son, Daryl Waldrup, daughter, Allie Blissit, step-daughters, Katie Touma and Corrie Blissit, grandchildren, Lane and Sara Beth Waldrup, brothers and their spouses, Keith and Donna Jowers and David and Tammy Jowers and grandmother, the late Sara "Nanny" Rabun,
Friends will be greeted by the family on Saturday, August 17, 2019, beginning at 1 o'clock at Christian Heritage Church, 285 Ascauga Lake Rd., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock at the church. Pastors Stephen Phillips and Jody Padgett will officiate.
A special "thank you" University Oncology, Dr. Batra and the nurses on the 10th floor, as well as the nurses at the office in Woodside Executive Park.
FLORISTS: Please deliver all floral tributes to the church on Saturday.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019