Daniel Adkins Story, Jr.
Martinez, Georgia—Mr. Daniel Adkins Story, Jr. of Martinez, Georgia, was born on February 27, 1952, and has passed away July 22, 2020. He was the son of Daniel Adkins Story, Sr., and Elizabeth Jane Burkey Story of Augusta, Georgia. He was married to Mrs. Caroline M. Story for almost ten years.
Mr. Story was a 1970 graduate of the Academy of Richmond County. He was a certified plumber and HVAC technician. He and his father owned and operated the D.A. Story Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning Company for many years. He was a member of Curtis Baptist Church
He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kristen Danielle Story Douglas; and an infant brother, Robert Edward Story. He is survived by two daughters: Mrs. Tina Yvette Story Warren (Melissa) and Captain Adara Gaylena Story (Dimitrije Dadic'). He has four grandchildren: Camrey Autum Bledsoe, Chadwick Michael Bass, Jr., Layla Danielle Douglas, and Shane Matthew Douglas. He has one great grandson: Tristan Aiden-Louis Marquardt. Other relatives include three sisters: Ms. Helen Elizabeth Story, Mrs. Harriett Story DeWitt (Terry Martin DeWitt), and Mrs. Mary Ann Cooke (George Ronald Cooke, Sr.) along with several nieces and nephews.
A formal funeral service is not planned at this time. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions to the Red Cross or any charity in memory of Mr. Story will be appreciated.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/26/2020