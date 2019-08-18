The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Bouvier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Bouvier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Bouvier Obituary
Daniel Bouvier
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Friday, August 16, 2019, Mr. Daniel Charles Bouvier, 83, loving husband of 58 years to Loretta Bouvier.
Following high school, Mr. Bouvier served in the United States Air Force for 4 years. In Monroe, MA he began working with Deerfield Specialty Paper and worked his way up to Maintenance Supervisor in Augusta. He enjoyed working, parking cars during the Masters, and loved playing golf and bowling.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his son: Dr. Craig Bouvier (Sheri); and grandchildren: Eli and Aubrey Bouvier. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Bouvier, and sister, Esther LaCross.
The memorial Mass will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Fr. Vernon Knight celebrant.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now