|
|
Daniel Bouvier
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Friday, August 16, 2019, Mr. Daniel Charles Bouvier, 83, loving husband of 58 years to Loretta Bouvier.
Following high school, Mr. Bouvier served in the United States Air Force for 4 years. In Monroe, MA he began working with Deerfield Specialty Paper and worked his way up to Maintenance Supervisor in Augusta. He enjoyed working, parking cars during the Masters, and loved playing golf and bowling.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his son: Dr. Craig Bouvier (Sheri); and grandchildren: Eli and Aubrey Bouvier. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Bouvier, and sister, Esther LaCross.
The memorial Mass will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Fr. Vernon Knight celebrant.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2019