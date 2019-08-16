Home

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:30 PM
Ascension Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Ascension Lutheran Church
Augusta, GA—A memorial service for Mr. Daniel C. Myers 71, who entered into rest July 29, 2019, will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, August 20th, at 5 o'clock Reverend Michael E. Freed officiating. Mr. Myers was a resident and retired business owner in Augusta for many years. He was predeceased by his mother Anna Grace Rainey and sister Cynthia Myers. Survivors include sisters Sharon Scott of Phoenix AZ. and Karon Myers of Kennesaw Ga. Children Bradley and Jeffrey Myers of Martinez and Kimberly Myers of St. Petersburg Fl. Eight grand children and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the church 4:30 prior to the memorial service.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 18, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019
