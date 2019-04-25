Home

Daniel E. Dukes Obituary
Mr. Daniel E. Dukes, of Thomas Grove Court, entered into rest April 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held noon Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Eric T. Butler officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 11 am . Interment will be in the St. Phillip's Cemetery.

Mr. Daniel, a native of Williamsburg County was a 1972 graduate of St. Mark High School. He was a member of St. Phillip Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Maurice (Ashley) Dukes and Daniel (Paula) Dukes, Jr.; a daughter, Faith Dukes; four brothers, Jerome (Martha)Dukes, Edward Dukes, Kim (Annie) Dukes and Frankie (Sharon) Dukes; six sisters, Para Lee Scott, Martha Ann Dukes, Frances Dukes, Unaree Schafe, Mary McCray and Joann Dukes; 10 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the funeral home after 1 pm Friday

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019
