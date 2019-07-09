|
|
Entered into rest on July 3,2019 Mr. Daniel Greg Carter (58) husband of Mrs. Melissa Lee Beard Carter of Appling Ga. A Memorial service will be held Wednesday July 10,2019 at 6:00 pm at Thomas L. King Chapel with speaker Brad Pond officiating. Mr. Carter is preceded in death by his mother Jacquita Byrd Carter. He is survived by his wife Melissa Lee Beard Carter, father Franklin Daniel Carter,sons Joshua (wife Emily) Carter- Grovetown Ga. Daniel Lee Carter- Appling Ga.,daughters Hannah Marie Carter and Jessica Danielle Carter both of Augusta Ga. Three sisters Deborah Lynn Griffith -Evans Ga. Tina Marie Coady-Charleston SC. and Jennifer ElmGreen -Augusta Ga. Four grandchildren Angus William Carter,Lily Ann Carter,Dahlia Phoenix Mendez ,Colter Bryan Hoyt. and the mother of Joshua,Hannah and Jessica, Mrs. Penny Wheeler. and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Carter was a Union Iron Worker. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wells Fargo care of Daniel Lee or Melissa Carter or The Columbia County Humane Society. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd Martinez Ga. 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 9, 2019