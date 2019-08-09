Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Pineview Memorial Gardens
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Pineview Memorial Gardens
Daniel H. Bales Sr.

Daniel H. Bales Sr. Obituary
Daniel H. Bales, Sr.
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mr. Daniel Henry Bales, Sr., 82, who entered into rest August 8, 2019 will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 2:30 in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Masonic Rites. Pastor Robert W. Skelton officiating.
Mr. Bales was a longtime resident of North Augusta. He was a lifetime member of Acacia Masonic Lodge #315 AFM and retired from the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers. Mr. Bales was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Betty Lou Bales and a daughter, Sandy Aldrich.
Survivors include two daughters, Ellen (Vic) Martin and Nancy (Wade) Elliott; three sons, Daniel H. (Michelle) Bales, Jr., Larry (Laurie) Bales, Sr., and Stephen (Jackie) Bales; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; a brother, W.L. "Duck" Marsh; three sisters, Ruby Miller, Sue Palmour and Kathy McKenzie.
Pallbearers will be Daniel H. Bales, Jr., Larry Bales, Sr., Stephen Bales, Daniel H. "Trey" Bales, III, Vic Martin, and Wade Elliott.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 1 until 2:30.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019
