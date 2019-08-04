|
Daniel Hoover Harkness, Jr.
Martinez, GA—Daniel Hoover Harkness, Jr., 84, beloved husband of Katherine Templeton Harkness, died peacefully at home in Augusta, Georgia on August 3, 2019. In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by son Daniel Hoover Harkness III, daughter-in-law Courtney Begina Harkness, and precious grandchildren Jackson Daniel Harkness and Katherine Alida Harkness. Dan was predeceased by his parents, Daniel Hoover Harkness, Sr. and Frances Larson Harkness, and his sister Judith Ann Harkness.
Dan was born in Lincoln, Nebraska. As a young boy, he moved with his family to Troy, New York, where he spent most of his childhood and graduated valedictorian from Lansingburgh High School. Dan earned a B.S in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.
Dan was a 30-year veteran of the United States Navy, achieving the rank of Captain. He was an Eagle Scout and was active in scouting throughout his life.
Dan moved to Augusta in 1965 and retired from DSM Chemicals after 35 years of service. In retirement, Dan was a faithful volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. He was a loving husband, a wonderful father and a patriotic American. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Dr. Rodger Murchison officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Dan's name to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019