MSG (Ret.) Daniel Jackson Jr.
Augusta, GA—MSG (Ret.) Daniel Freddie Jackson, Jr. entered into rest on Thursday, October 8, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Betty Jean Jackson. He is survived by daughters, Shauncy (Joe) Rogers, Victoria (William) Burt, Yvonne (Kenneth) Johnson; two devoted godsons, Johnny L. Jenkins, Donell (Sheila) Jenkins ; seven grandchildren, Shelby Rogers, William Jr, Cierra, and Daniel Burt, Spencer, Tracy and Ansley Gartrell; two great grandchildren, Christian and Carter Burt. A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road Hephzibah.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/14/2020