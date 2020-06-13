Daniel King
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel King
Holly Hill, FL—Daniel King, age 73, of Holly Hill, FL, passed away on June 7, 2020. Mr. King was born on June 18, 1946 in Augusta, Georgia to Emory and Opal King. He enjoyed singing and playing Country and Western Music and entertaining in the Daytona area. He was preceded in death by his sister Connie King and his brother Larry King. Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Elizabeth King, and his step-daughter, Marty Penick, his sister Dianne King, his brother-in-law Chesley Bennett, and his sister-in-law Tina King. Condolences may be expressed to the family at dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved