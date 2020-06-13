Daniel King
Holly Hill, FL—Daniel King, age 73, of Holly Hill, FL, passed away on June 7, 2020. Mr. King was born on June 18, 1946 in Augusta, Georgia to Emory and Opal King. He enjoyed singing and playing Country and Western Music and entertaining in the Daytona area. He was preceded in death by his sister Connie King and his brother Larry King. Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Elizabeth King, and his step-daughter, Marty Penick, his sister Dianne King, his brother-in-law Chesley Bennett, and his sister-in-law Tina King. Condolences may be expressed to the family at dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.