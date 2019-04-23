Home

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Daniel L. "Dan" Carroll


Daniel L. "Dan" Carroll Obituary
Daniel L. "Dan" Carroll, 91, husband, of Mary Berry Carroll of Berry Farm Rd., Johnston, SC entered into rest Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Harmony United Methodist Church, with burial in church cemetery.

Mr. Carroll was born in Johnson County, NC and was the son of the late William and Donnie Richardson Carroll. He was a retired supervisor for S.C.E. & G. and a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church, where he was very active, an avid gardener, and he liked to share his harvest with the community.

Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Ann C. (Dale) Hunt, Karen (Don) Painter, and Donna C. Higgenbottom; seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Danny Carroll and a grandson, Michael Pace.

Memorials may be made to Harmony United Methodist Church Building Fund, PO Box 311, Johnston, SC 29832.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019
