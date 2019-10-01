|
Daniel Lanham
Augusta, GA—Mr. Daniel Lanham entered into rest on September 26, 2019. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Michelle Brown-Mars officiating. Interment of cremains will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Daniel was born to the late Augustus and Lillie Mae Lanham. He was preceded in death his sister Lucille Lanham-Ridley and brother Clarence "Bo" Lanham. He is survived by his siblings, Juanita Lanham Johnson, James(Daisy) Lanham, Wilhelmenia Lanham Scott, Maxine Lanham; aunts, Doris(Willie)Lanham, Regina(Isaac)Lanham; brother in-law, Carl Ridley and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
