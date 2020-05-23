|
Daniel Lee Hardigree
Grovetown, Georgia—Daniel Lee Hardigree, 55, entered into rest May 2, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.
Daniel was born in Germany and lived most of his life in Grovetown, Georgia. He worked for BFI for many years.
Survivors include his brothers, David and Grady Hardigree and sisters, Cheryl Watkins, Beverly Germaux, several nieces and nephews and other friends and relatives.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 24, 2020