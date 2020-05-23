Home

McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Daniel Lee Hardigree


1964 - 2020
Daniel Lee Hardigree Obituary
Daniel Lee Hardigree
Grovetown, Georgia—Daniel Lee Hardigree, 55, entered into rest May 2, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.
Daniel was born in Germany and lived most of his life in Grovetown, Georgia. He worked for BFI for many years.
Survivors include his brothers, David and Grady Hardigree and sisters, Cheryl Watkins, Beverly Germaux, several nieces and nephews and other friends and relatives.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, GA 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/24/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 24, 2020
