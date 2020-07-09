Daniel Lee Timmerman
North Augusta, SC—A Memorial Gathering for Daniel Lee Timmerman, 70, who entered into rest March 4, 2020, will be held Saturday, July 18 from 4 until 6 PM at his home.
Mr. Timmerman was born August 28, 1949 in Columbia, SC. He was a member of the IBEW Local 1579. Mr. Timmerman was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Betty Jean Timmerman.
Survivors include his wife, Trish Timmerman; daughter, Genie (Chris) Champlain; two granddaughters, Samantha and Jamie Champlain; a sister, Susan (Bob) Gosey.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is assisting the family with the arrangements (803) 278.1181. Please visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
