Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens
Daniel Neal Obituary
Daniel Neal
Augusta, GA— Daniel Bryant Neal, 63, husband of Shirley Tice Neal, entered into rest on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., in Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens with Reverend Wade Sosebee officiating.
Pallbearers will be Derek Neal, Dalton Neal, Anthony Buck, Duncan Fordham, Robert Etterlee and Junior Lewallen.
He was born in Thomson, GA to the late Bryant and Virginia Johnson Neal. He was the owner of D&S Tire and Auto Service and of the Baptist faith.
Other survivors include his Children, Derek Neal, Candice Benjamin and Dana Neal; brother, Mike Neal and grandchildren, Dalton Neal, Dakota Neal, Carter Neal, Presley Neal, Dani Grace Benjamin, Keith Jacobs and Waylon Neal..
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the American Diabetes Association PO Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 until 8 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/26/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020
