|
|
Daniel Ray Peterson
Augusta, GA—Dr. Daniel Ray Peterson entered into eternal rest on February 10, 2020. Born in Eli, NE, Dr. Peterson lived the last twenty years of his life in the Augusta area. He was a devout Christian and was a regular attendant at Warren Baptist Church. He was a beloved and exceptional mathematics professor and administrator at several colleges. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a pilot and loved flying and he also loved to garden.
Dr. Peterson was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence Peterson and Rachel Garner Peterson and his wives Mary Parker Peterson and Norma Jean Peterson. He is survived by his sons Keith Peterson of California, Gary Peterson of Florida (Chrissy); his daughters Kerri Thole of California (Ken), Julie Surles of Georgia, Janie Ross of Georgia (Brent), Stephanie Bailey of South Carolina (Wayne); 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; one brother; two sisters and dear friend Norah Wood.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020 at the Warren Baptist Church Chapel. The visitation will be at 1:00 PM and the service at 2:00 PM.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/23/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020