Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity on the Hill Methodist Church
1330 Monte Sano
Augusta, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity on the Hill Methodist Church
1330 Monte Sano
Augusta, GA
View Map
Daniel Silliman


1929 - 2019
Daniel Silliman Obituary
Daniel Silliman
Augusta, GA—Daniel B. Silliman, 90 years old, of Augusta, Georgia, entered into rest December 5, 2019 at his home.
Dan was born February 17, 1929 to Sherwood and Lois Silliman in East Orange, New Jersey, the oldest of two children. He graduated from Choate School and Union College. After serving in the New York Air National Guard during the Korean Conflict, he had the opportunity to sell insurance, which he continued with in New York and Augusta for 46 years.
While in Augusta, he served as treasurer of the Independent Insurance Agents of Augusta, past Commander of the Savannah River Sail and Power Squadron, past President of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 172 and held several officer positions in the Kingston Neighborhood Association. He was also a member of the Augusta Kiwanis Club for 54 years and a Member of the Elks Lodge 205. Throughout Dan's life he enjoyed updating all of his family's historic homes and as he had more time became a master craftsman with his skill of building Bi-planes, furniture and cabinetry. In addition to these hobbies he loved Jazz, Dancing, sports cars, flying bi-planes and reading the Wall Street Journal.
He is survived by his wife Joan Enderson Silliman; along with three children; Lois and Phillip Mash of Birmingham, Alabama, James D. Silliman of Sacramento, California and Sherwood and Tracey Silliman of Birmingham, Alabama; a step daughter, Cyndi G. Foss, Martinez; a brother, John E. Silliman (Sue), Hartford, Connecticut; and seven grandchildren, James D. Silliman, Amanda S. Hewitt, Emily K. Silliman, Miriam E. Silliman, Natalie Sarah Silliman, Rachael B. Foss, and Chase C. Foss. Dan so treasured his family and friends and held them close to his heart.
Dan and Joan are members of Trinity on the Hill Methodist Church where the funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 with Reverend Greg Hatfield officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Adult and Singles Sunday School Class. The family will receive friends in the gathering area of the church at 10:00 am with the service following at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity on the Hill Methodist Church, 1330 Monte Sano, Augusta, Georgia 30909.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Sat 12/7/19, Sun 12/8/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
