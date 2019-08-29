|
|
Daniel Thomas
Augusta, GA—Officer Daniel Paul Thomas, son of Paulette Thomas and Robert Truitt. He was called from labor to his eternal rest on Sunday, August 25, 2019, in Wrens, Georgia. He was a 2012 graduate of Glenn Hills High School. He was currently an Officer at Wadley Police Department and Transporter at SouthStar EMS. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: a daughter; Dania Thomas, fiancee Eleah Green; brothers Marvin Thomas and Keith Thomas, and half brother Robert Truitt Jr, and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. The funeral will be at 2:30 pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Transforming Lives Bible Church. 2439 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019