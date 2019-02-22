|
Mr. Daniel Thomas "Dan" Farr, Sr. 91, passed away February 20, 2019 at University Hospital.
Mr. Farr was a lifelong resident of McDuffie County, GA and the son of the late Milton West Farr and the late Georgia Cason Farr. He was the retired owner and operator of Dan Farr Furniture, later worked at Haverty's, Lowe's and also as a courier for Region's Bank and Moye Pharmacy. Mr. Farr was a faithful and devoted member of First Baptist Church where he had served as Deacon, member of the choir, leader of the Youth Ministry, and taught the young couples Sunday School Class for many years. He enjoyed all sports, especially coaching Little League. Dan loved his church and his heart was with St. Jude and the .
Survivors include his beloved wife of 71 years, Betty Adams Farr; sons, Rev. Daniel Thomas Farr, Jr. (Teresa) of LaGrange, GA, John Milton Farr (Michelle) of Evans, GA; daughter, Rebekah Burnside (MSGT Daniel Burnside, Rtd.) of Thomson; brother, Robert Farr of Thomson, Charlie Farr of Gainesville; sisters, Madelyn Golomb of Alpharetta, Carolyn McKay of Nevada; grandchildren, Benjamin Farr (Nikki), Bradley Farr (Julie), Brian Farr (Kristin), Brandon Perdue, Blake Perdue, Taylor Wilsey (Matt), Kevin Burnside (Serena), Caitlin Burnside Sumner (Chris), and Emily Burnside; and 13 great grandchildren.
Celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Thomson with Rev. Daniel Thomas Farr, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery.
The Farr home is always open to visitors.
