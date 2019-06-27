|
Daniel W. Robinson, age 80 died on June 7th 2019. He is survived by his sons Troy and Dan Robinson, his daughter Sherry McMichael and his former wife Annette Robinson. He is also survived by his brother Robert Robinson and his sisters, Nancy Robinson and Diane Mistich, grandchildren, Cody Slaughter, Chelsea Leverett and Hannah Robinson. He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Ethyl Robinson, his brothers William and James Robinson and his sister Betty Bartlett. He was retired from the Augusta-Richmond County District Attorney's office. He spent more than 20 years in the US Army, serving in both Korea and Viet Nam. The services will be private.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 27, 2019