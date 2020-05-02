|
Danielle Barrios
Augusta, GA—Entered Into Rest Monday, April 27, 2020, Danielle Ann Barrios, 49.
Beloved by ALL who knew her, Danielle seldom met a stranger and showered her many acquaintances with total unconditional love. Blessed with a uniquely outgoing and loving personality, Danielle enjoyed a host of varied interests and was always surrounded by adoring friends and caregivers.
As an avid swimmer, Danielle was awarded sporting event ribbons and awards at both the Gracewood and Ft. Gordon with aspirations to one day participate in the statewide Georgia . She received a Certificate of Completion for Adult Basic Education Level One from the Georgia Department of Technical and Adult Education Program attaining an Adult Literacy Certificate for "Most Improved" in 1997.
An immensely talented writer, Danielle honed her skills by composing emails on her touch screen computer and sending many stamped cards and letters to friends and family.
She was a voracious reader of fashion and glamour magazines to stay current with the latest trends and enjoyed shopping for new clothes and makeup, always a good money manager. As a preteen, Danielle attended modeling classes which lead to a brief stint at J.B. White's downtown Augusta department store. She remained forever camera ready with an impromptu pose and infectious smile. Any occasion when she could wear a tiara proved magical.
Danielle relished music, pop culture, history, and politics. She was a devoted fan of Whitney Houston and Madonna. Reading about the lives of Princess Diana and the British Royal Family were among her favorite pastimes. Throughout her life, she was enamored with the color purple, teddy bears, and the Broadway musical, "Annie."
A devout Catholic, Danielle loved attending Mass. She persistently prayed that world hunger would be eradicated. In 1979, while visiting Vatican City with her family, she experienced a rare and momentous visit with Pope John Paul II who blessed her with a kiss.
Danielle is predeceased by her mother and father, Elma and Lt. Col. Roy Barrios and her very special uncle, Phillip.
She is survived by her step-mother: Lorena Barrios, who she affectionately called "Mommie"; brother: David Barrios (Susan); sister: Denise B. Strickland (Matt); step siblings: Melanie H. Crowell (Robert) and Greg Holland; Godmother: Aunt Jeannie and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Special friends include: Matt McCue, Dr. Lynne Daurelle, Crystal Willis, Nancy Jones, Linda Doyle, Cathy Pratt, Lisa Kuglar, Patricia Salser, Traci Rampulla-Kicklighter, Sandra Bradshaw, Wanda Gardenhier, Yvonne Singleton, Lillian "Tootie" Braswell, Dr. Terri Lawless, Dr. Joan Krispen, Brenda Cain, Postmaster Frank Dees, and the entire staff and employees of Gracewood State School and Hospital.
The family would like to thank Gracewood State School and Hospital, Viewpoint Health, and Grady Memorial Hospital who were instrumental in providing care.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date at St Joseph's Cathedral in Thibodaux, LA . Inurnment will follow in St Joseph's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse: PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607 or to her father's Alma Mater, St Joseph's Brotherhood High School, 145 Plainfield Ave. Metuchin, NJ 08840.
