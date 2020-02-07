|
|
Danny Gunn
Thomson, GA—Mr. Daniel "Danny" Gunn, 63, of Central Rd. Ext. passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC.
Danny was a lifelong resident of McDuffie County, Georgia, the son of the late Daniel Brown Gunn and the late Diane Baker Gunn. He grew up in Happy Valley, where he spent his early years working at his family's store and farming with his dad. Danny also owned and operated D. B. Gunn Trucking. He was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and youth Sunday school leader. He enjoyed dirt track racing, hunting, traveling and working as a mechanic with his son. In addition to his parents, Danny was predeceased by a sister, Rosanna G. Newman.
Survivors include his beloved wife and best friend of 39 years, Becky Chalker Gunn; son, Justin Daniel Gunn (Lindsey) of Thomson; daughter, Amanda Gunn Rabun (Jack) of Duluth; granddaughter, Lucy Palmer Gunn; and sisters, Debra Skinner (Mike) of Savannah, Dinah Lovins (Darren) of Augusta.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Sweetwater Baptist Church with Pastor Clifton Brown and Pastor Chris Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6 until 8 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Lifelink or Sweetwater Baptist Church, 1606 Wrens Hwy., Thomson, GA 30824.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mr. Danny Gunn.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/08/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2020